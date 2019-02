Wall Street dips at open as Home Depot, Caterpillar drag

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at open on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in Home Depot and Caterpillar while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.34 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 26,051.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.75 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,792.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,535.29 at the opening bell.