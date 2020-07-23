Wall Street dips at open as labor market rebound slows

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 49.87 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 26,955.97. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.38 points, or 0.13%, at 3,271.64, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 16.62 points, or 0.16%, to 10,689.50 at the opening bell.