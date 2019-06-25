Wall Street drops amid tech selloff, trade concerns

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Tuesday, led by a selloff in technology shares, as simmering trade concerns and disappointing economic data sent buyers to the sidelines, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on pressure from President Donald Trump to cut interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.9 points, or 0.67%, to 26,548.64, the S&P 500 lost 27.9 points, or 0.95%, to 2,917.45, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.98 points, or 1.51%, to 7,884.72.