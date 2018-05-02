FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street drops amid trade worries, Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as investors remained concerned about worsening trade relations between the United States and China and digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 174.48 points, or 0.72 percent, to 23,924.57, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 19.17 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,635.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 29.81 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,100.90.

    Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish

