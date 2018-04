NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Monday as healthcare stocks slid and rising oil prices and a looming deadline for exemptions to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs weighed on investor sentiment.

A specialist trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 147.49 points, or 0.61 percent, to 24,163.7, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 21.83 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,648.08 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 53.53 points, or 0.75 percent, to 7,066.27.