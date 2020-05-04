Wall Street drops at open as airlines slump, China spat flares up

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday following growing U.S.-China tensions about the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, while billionaire Warren Buffett’s admission he had dumped his airline shares crushed major U.S. carriers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 142.14 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 23,581.55.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 15.70 points, or 0.55%, at 2,815.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 49.63 points, or 0.58%, to 8,555.32 at the opening bell.