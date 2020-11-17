Wall Street drops at open as COVID-19 cases surge

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record closing highs a day earlier, as more U.S. states took measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.29 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 29,800.15. The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.60 points, or 0.46%, at 3,610.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.78 points, or 0.09%, to 11,913.35 at the opening bell.