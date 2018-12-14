Wall Street drops at open on growth fears

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as weak economic data from China and Europe exacerbated global growth fears and added to nerves over the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 189.34 points, or 0.77 percent, at the open to 24,408.04.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 20.86 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,629.68. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 83.96 points, or 1.19 percent, to 6,986.37 at the opening bell.