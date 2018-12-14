Business News
December 14, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Wall Street drops at open on growth fears

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday as weak economic data from China and Europe exacerbated global growth fears and added to nerves over the U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 189.34 points, or 0.77 percent, at the open to 24,408.04.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 20.86 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,629.68. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 83.96 points, or 1.19 percent, to 6,986.37 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

