Wall Street drops at open on weak Caterpillar, Nvidia forecasts

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Monday, as disappointing forecasts from Caterpillar and chipmaker Nvidia set a dour note for an earnings-heavy week that also includes a Federal Reserve meeting and a fresh round of U.S.-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.22 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 24,596.98.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.79 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,644.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.85 points, or 1.25 percent, to 7,075.01 at the opening bell.