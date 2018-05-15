Wall Street opens lower on trade woes, moderate retail sales data

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday on concerns over lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and investors assessing U.S. retail sales data that showed moderate gains last month.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 89.86 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 24,809.55.The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.54 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,718.59. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 50.01 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,361.30 at the opening bell.