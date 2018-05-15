FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 11:44 AM / in 18 minutes

Wall Street opens lower on trade woes, moderate retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday on concerns over lack of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and investors assessing U.S. retail sales data that showed moderate gains last month.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 89.86 points, or 0.36 percent, at the open to 24,809.55.The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.54 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,718.59. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 50.01 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,361.30 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
