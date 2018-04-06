FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Wall Street drops over 2 percent on trade worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped more than 2 percent on Friday, with the Dow falling more than 500 points, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat on Chinese imports fueled increasing concern over a U.S. trade war with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 572.73 points, or 2.34 percent, to 23,932.49, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 58.4 points, or 2.19 percent, to 2,604.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 161.44 points, or 2.28 percent, to 6,915.11.

    Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
