Wall Street drops sharply as manufacturing contracts again

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes dropped sharply on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing contracted for the second straight month in September, fanning fears of slowing growth in the world’s largest economy.

ISM’s U.S. manufacturing activity index fell to 47.8 in September, the lowest since June 2009, below economists’ expectations of 50.1.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 53.23 points, or 0.20%, at 26,863.60, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 4.35 points, or 0.15%, at 2,972.39. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 12.18 points, or 0.15%, at 8,011.52.

Moments before the data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 113.19 points, or 0.42%, at 27,030.02, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 13.07 points, or 0.44%, at 2,989.81. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 58.08 points, or 0.73%, at 8,057.42.