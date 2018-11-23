Business News
November 23, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Wall Street drops, S&P 500 confirms correction

1 Min Read

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower in a shortened post-holiday trading session on Friday as the energy sector tumbled on continued weakness in oil prices, and the benchmark S&P 500 confirmed its second correction of 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 178.74 points, or 0.73 percent, to 24,285.95, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 17.37 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,632.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 33.27 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,938.98.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

