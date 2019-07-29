Wall Street eases from record highs as Fed meeting looms

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the main trading floor of New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after the opening bell of the trading session in New York City, New York, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened below their record highs on Monday, in a muted start to a week likely to be dominated by the Federal Reserve’s policy stance and a round of tech company earnings that will again test the impact of trade concerns on global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.21 points at the open to 27,192.24. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.39 points, or 0.05%, at 3,024.47. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.11 points, or 0.06%, to 8,325.10 at the opening bell.