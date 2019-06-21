Wall Street edges down as U.S.-Iran tension counters trade hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the main trading floor after the opening bell at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street closed slightly lower on Friday as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to defer a speech on China policy increased optimism on upcoming trade talks between Washington and Beijing, while tensions between the United States and Iran undercut sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.97 points, or 0.13%, to 26,719.2, the S&P 500 lost 3.65 points, or 0.12%, to 2,950.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.63 points, or 0.24%, to 8,031.71.