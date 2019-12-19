Wall Street edges higher after jobless data; markets shrug off impeachment

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as data showed a dip in weekly jobless claims, while investors looked past the impeachment of President Donald Trump, who is unlikely to be removed from office.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.03 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 28,278.31.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.18 points, or 0.04%, at 3,192.32, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 11.23 points, or 0.13%, to 8,838.97 at the opening bell.