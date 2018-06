NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, boosted by gains in utilities and technology shares, though investors were cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, to 25,320.73, the S&P 500 gained 4.85 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,786.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.87 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,703.79.