Wall Street edges higher at open, Fed minutes awaited

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday after a bout of selling on trade and growth concerns, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.13 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 26,173.71. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.17 points, or 0.11%, at 2,881.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.45 points, or 0.17%, to 7,922.73 at the opening bell.