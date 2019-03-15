Wall Street edges higher at open on U.S.-China trade hopes

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose slightly at open on Friday following a report of progress in trade talks between the United States and China and after UK lawmakers voted to delay a potentially chaotic exit from the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.02 points, or 0.04 percent, at the open to 25,720.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.31 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,810.79. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.50 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,658.41 at the opening bell.