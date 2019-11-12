Business News
November 12, 2019 / 12:59 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Wall Street edges higher at open with focus on Trump speech

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks eked out slim gains at open on Tuesday, buoyed by technology stocks, as investors looked forward to a speech by President Donald Trump later in the day for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.10 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,701.59. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.27 points, or 0.07%, at 3,089.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 6.80 points, or 0.08%, to 8,471.07 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

