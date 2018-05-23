Wall Street edges lower as Trump adds to trade talks uncertainty

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s latest comments fueled skepticism over U.S.-China trade talks and ahead of a Federal Reserve report that could indicate the pace of future rate hikes.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the Citadel Securities post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Trump signaled a new direction for the trade talks, saying the current track appeared “too hard to get done”, a day after telling reporters that he was not pleased with the recent talks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s announcement over the weekend that the two countries had put the prospect of a trade war “on hold” had raised expectations that the world’s two largest economies would be able to avert a damaging trade war.

“It’s little bit of carry through from yesterday when Trump spoke about trade and that there was going to be some issues with North Korea (summit),” Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

The United States is prepared to walk away from negotiations with North Korea if the upcoming talks on its nuclear weapons program head in the wrong direction, said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The latest uncertainty comes as investors prepare to assess the Federal Reserve’s May meeting minutes, scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET, for indications on how many rate hikes are likely this year.

Policymakers are split between those who see another two rate hikes and those who expect three, in the backdrop of low unemployment, moderate growth and rising inflation.

At 11:25 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 98.77 points, or 0.40 percent, at 24,735.64, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 7.61 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,716.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 12.11 points, or 0.16 percent, at 7,366.35.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR fell to a six-day low. Of the 11 major S&P sectors, only utilities .SPLRCU, real estate .SPLRCR and healthcare .sPXHC were higher.

Leading the decliners was the financial sector .SPSY, down 1.2 percent.

The big banks fell after being outmaneuvered by smaller rivals in the rewriting of the Dodd-Frank law that rolled back some of the restraints imposed after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

Industrials .SPLRCI, which as a group are the most sensitive to trade issues, fell 0.4 percent.

Retailers had a mixed day.

Target (TGT.N) sank 5.2 percent after the retailer’s quarterly profit rose less than expected as increasing investments dented margins. The results weighed on Walmart (WMT.N), which fell 0.5 percent.

Tiffany (TIF.N) surged 18.5 percent after the jeweler’s quarterly results blew past estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast and announced a $1 billion buyback program.

Lowe’s (LOW.N) gained 10.2 percent after the home improvement retailer maintained its annual financial targets, despite a disappointing first quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE.N) slipped 10.2 percent after the company reiterated expectations of moderating growth.

Comcast (CMCSA.O) fell 1.5 percent after the U.S. cable operator said it was preparing to top Disney’s (DIS.N) offer for certain Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O) assets.

Disney dropped 1.4 percent, while Fox gained 1 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 2 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 31 new lows.