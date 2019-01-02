Wall Street edges up; economic concerns cap gains

A trader looks at price monitors as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street edged nominally higher on Wednesday after stumbling out of the starting gate on the first trading day of the new year as bargain-hunting was offset by fears of a global economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.78 points, or 0.08 percent, to 23,346.24, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.18 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,510.03 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 30.66 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,665.94.