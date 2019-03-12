Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the post where Boeing is traded at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out gains at open on Tuesday as February’s benign inflation data supported the Federal Reserve’s “patient” approach towards further rate hikes, while a second day of losses in Boeing pressured the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.58 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 25,600.30. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.04 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,787.34. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,571.85 at the opening bell.

(This story has been refiled to correct the day of week in first paragraph).