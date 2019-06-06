Wall Street ekes out gains at open on rate cut hopes; trade worries weigh

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S. May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday on hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, but sentiment remained fragile after President Donald Trump stoked fears of a further escalation in trade tensions by saying he would decide on more China tariffs “probably right after the G20.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.88 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 25,567.45. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.36 points, or 0.08%, at 2,828.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.77 points, or 0.09%, to 7,582.24 at the opening bell.