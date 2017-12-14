Wall Street ends down; investors worry about tax bill passage

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday as investors worried about potential roadblocks to Republicans’ tax overhaul, offseting their optimism over strong retail sales data.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 75.32 points, or 0.31 percent, to 24,510.11, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 10.69 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,652.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 19.27 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,856.53.