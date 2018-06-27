FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 11:41 AM / in 16 minutes

Wall Street ends down on renewed trade jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains on renewed uncertainty regarding the U.S. stance on Chinese investments in American technology companies.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 165.52 points, or 0.68 percent, to 24,117.59, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 23.43 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,699.63, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 116.54 points, or 1.54 percent, to 7,445.09.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler

