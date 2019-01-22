Wall Street ends down, snaps four-session rally

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, snapping a four-session rally, as a gloomy global economic growth outlook, trade concerns and disappointing company forecasts dampened sentiment.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 299.16 points, or 1.21 percent, to 24,407.19, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 37.61 points, or 1.41 percent, to 2,633.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 136.87 points, or 1.91 percent, to 7,020.36.