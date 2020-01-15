Business News
January 15, 2020 / 1:03 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Wall Street ends higher after U.S.-China deal inked

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday with the Dow posting a record close after the United States and China signed a Phase 1 trade agreement and pledged to resolve a tariff dispute that has roiled financial markets for over a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 91.16 points, or 0.31%, to 29,030.83, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.2 points, or 0.19%, to 3,289.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 7.37 points, or 0.08%, to 9,258.70.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below