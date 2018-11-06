Wall Street ends higher ahead of U.S. election results

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as voters went to the polls in U.S. midterm Congressional elections and investors hoped the outcome would provide some relief for stocks after prolonged uncertainty.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 175.41 points, or 0.69 percent, to 25,637.11, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 17.19 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,755.5, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 47.11 points, or 0.64 percent, to 7,375.96.