Wall Street ends higher, helped by earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended slightly higher on Wednesday after a spate of upbeat earnings reports, but lingering concerns about trade tensions and the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history limited the advance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 171.14 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,575.62, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.79 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,638.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 5.41 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,025.77.