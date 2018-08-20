Wall Street ends higher on optimism over trade talks

(Reuters) - The major U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday as optimism over talks between the United States and China provided a boost to trade-sensitive stocks in the industrial, energy and materials sectors.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

But stocks pulled off their session highs minutes before the closing bell after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 89.37 points, or 0.35 percent, to 25,758.69, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.92 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,857.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 4.68 points, or 0.06 percent, to 7,821.01.