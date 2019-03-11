Wall Street ends higher, snapping five-day losing streak

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped on Monday as the technology sector led a broad-based rebound after five straight sessions of losses, but the Dow’s advance was limited by a fall in Boeing shares following a fatal airline crash in Ethiopia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200.64 points, or 0.79 percent, to 25,650.88, the S&P 500 gained 40.23 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,783.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 149.92 points, or 2.02 percent, to 7,558.06.