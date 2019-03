FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Banks helped lead Wall Street higher on Monday, while Boeing and Facebook were a drag and investors eyed this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for affirmation of its commitment to “patient” monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,914.98, the S&P 500 gained 10.54 points, or 0.37 percent, to 2,833.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.95 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,714.48.