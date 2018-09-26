Wall Street ends lower after late sell-off of gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Wall Street rally collapsed late on Wednesday as investors reduced their risk, following a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 106.93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,385.28, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.59 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,905.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,990.37.