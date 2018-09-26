Wall Street ends lower after late sell-off of gains

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Wall Street rally collapsed late on Wednesday as investors reduced their risk, following a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 106.93 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,385.28, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.59 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,905.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,990.37.
Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler