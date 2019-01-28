Business News
January 28, 2019 / 1:09 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Wall Street ends lower as Caterpillar, Nvidia warnings weigh

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday after warnings from Caterpillar Inc and Nvidia Corp added to concerns about a slowing Chinese economy and tariffs taking a bite out of U.S. corporate profits.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 209.65 points, or 0.85 percent, to 24,527.55, the S&P 500 lost 20.93 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,643.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.18 points, or 1.11 percent, to 7,085.69.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch

