June 13, 2018 / 11:55 AM / in an hour

Wall Street ends lower in wake of Fed hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday in a choppy session after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and projected a slightly faster pace of rate hikes in the coming months.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a TV screen shows the Fed Rate hike announcment in New York City, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 117.74 points, or 0.46 percent, to 25,202.99, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.19 points, or 0.40 percent, to 2,775.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.10 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,695.70.

    Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish

