Wall Street ends lower on lingering trade worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as trade concerns lingered and declines in Facebook and Nike shares weighed on Wall Street’s major indexes, though data showing U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in August kept losses in check.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 12.34 points, or 0.05 percent, to 25,952.48, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 4.79 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,896.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.29 points, or 0.23 percent, to 8,091.25.