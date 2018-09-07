Wall Street ends lower on tariff worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of additional tariffs on imports of Chinese goods and reports suggested that products from Apple Inc could be subjected to those levies.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 25,916.54, the S&P 500 lost 6.37 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,871.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.19 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,902.54.