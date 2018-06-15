FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in 33 minutes

Wall Street ends lower; trade war fears resurface

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Friday on worries over an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, but indexes closed well off the day’s lows.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 84.83 points, or 0.34 percent, to 25,090.48, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,779.42, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.66 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,746.38.

    Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
