Wall Street ends lower; trade war fears resurface

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Friday on worries over an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, but indexes closed well off the day’s lows.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 84.83 points, or 0.34 percent, to 25,090.48, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,779.42, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.66 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,746.38.
Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler