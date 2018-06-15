Wall Street ends lower; trade war fears resurface

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down on Friday on worries over an escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, but indexes closed well off the day’s lows.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 84.83 points, or 0.34 percent, to 25,090.48, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.07 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,779.42, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.66 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,746.38.