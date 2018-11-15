Wall Street ends up on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a news report that further U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would be paused spurred optimism that the two countries could resolve their trade dispute.

A spokesperson for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, however, denied the report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 208.84 points, or 0.83 percent, to 25,289.34, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 28.69 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,730.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 122.64 points, or 1.72 percent, to 7,259.03.