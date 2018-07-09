FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Wall Street enters third day of gains as trade fears ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday, on track for third day of gains in a row, after last week’s strong U.S. jobs data helped investors brush aside trade concerns.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.72 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 24,519.20. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,768.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 43.36 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,731.75 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

