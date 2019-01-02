Wall Street erases losses, helped by bank and energy stocks

A trader looks at price monitors as he works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were flat on Wednesday morning, clawing back from losses of more than 1 percent earlier, helped by energy stocks as oil prices reversed earlier losses and bank stocks as 10-year U.S. treasury yields moved off a near year-low.

At 11:22 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 12.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at 23,315.45, while the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.83 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,507.68.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 18.73 points, or 0.28 percent, at 6,654.01.