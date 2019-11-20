Wall Street extends fall after report trade deal may not be completed this year

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks moved sharply lower on Wednesday after Reuters reported that completion of a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year, citing trade experts and people close to the White House.

At 1:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 187.73 points, or 0.67%, at 27,746.29, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 18.66 points, or 0.60%, at 3,101.52. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 57.88 points, or 0.68%, at 8,512.78.