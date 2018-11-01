Wall Street extends gains for third day, trade optimism helps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Thursday as President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were “moving along nicely,” reviving hopes that the two countries can resolve their trade dispute.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Adding to optimism, the latest round of results from companies were mostly upbeat.

Trump said he plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month.

The trade-sensitive S&P industrial sector .SPLRCI rose 2 percent, with Boeing Co (BA.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) among companies leading the gains.

“Maybe there’s going to be some hope that a trade deal with China will actually come through,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist, senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

The S&P materials index .SPLRCM was up 2.7 percent, with DowDuPont Inc (DWDP.N) surging after its strong results and a $3 billion share buyback.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) was up slightly ahead of its results, due after the bell. The technology index .SPLRCT rose 0.9 percent, continuing to recover from the recent selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 214.11 points, or 0.85 percent, to 25,329.87, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.57 points, or 0.87 percent, to 2,735.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 115.88 points, or 1.59 percent, to 7,421.78.

Also helping was robust earnings reports from three Apple suppliers, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) and Qorvo Inc (QRVO.O).

Technology-related stocks have led the stock market’s bull run in recent years. The S&P tech index’s 8 percent pullback in October was its worst monthly loss since March 2012.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.10-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.80-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and three new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 31 new highs and 48 new lows.