Wall Street extends losing streak after weak jobs report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main stock indexes fell for a fifth straight session on Friday and posted their biggest weekly declines since the market tumbled at the end of 2018, as a weak U.S. jobs report ignited more concerns about the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.12 points, or 0.09 percent, to 25,450.11, the S&P 500 lost 5.89 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,743.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.32 points, or 0.18 percent, to 7,408.14.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by James Dalgleish

