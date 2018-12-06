Wall Street extends slide, Dow plunges over 700 points

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped back into losses for the year on Thursday, as U.S. stocks extended slide on fresh worries over China-U.S. tensions, lower oil prices and tumbling U.S. bond yields.
At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 708.51 points, or 2.83 percent, at 24,318.56, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 69.48 points, or 2.57 percent, at 2,630.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 147.18 points, or 2.06 percent, at 7,011.25.
Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila