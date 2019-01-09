Wall Street opens higher for fourth straight day on trade hopes

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, boosted by energy and technology sectors, as well as hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.82 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 23,844.27. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.59 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,580.00. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 26.06 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,923.06 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru