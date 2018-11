A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes tumbled on Monday as shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) dragged down the technology and financial sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 602.12 points, or 2.32 percent, to 25,387.18, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 54.79 points, or 1.97 percent, to 2,726.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 206.03 points, or 2.78 percent, to 7,200.87.