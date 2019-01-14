Wall Street falls as China prompts global slowdown worries

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as an unexpected drop in China’s exports reignited worries of a global economic slowdown and prompted caution among investors as the corporate earnings season kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 87.4 points, or 0.36 percent, to 23,908.55, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 13.88 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,582.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 65.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 6,905.92.